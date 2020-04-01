Holmes Tipton

Holmes Eugene Tipton, 75, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Thomas Tipton, Sr. and Elizabeth Holmes Tipton.

He is survived by his son, Michael Tipton of Louisville; and his brother, Tommy Tipton (Darlene) of Shelbyville.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Apr. 1, 2020
