December 30, 1923- June 2, 2020
Howard Emerson Abbott, 96, of Shelbyville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Masonic Home in Shelbyville, KY. Born in Philadelphia, PA on December 30, 1923 to Lee Roy and Emma (Woltschleger) Abbott, he lived most of his life in Anderson, IN. He was a graduate of Anderson High School, Class of '42. Upon graduation, he entered the armed forces and served in the European Theater during WW II, being decorated with four bronze stars.
After leaving the service, he attended Purdue University receiving a degree in Engineering in 1950. Howard then returned to work in the family real estate company, and was eventually hired as an engineer with General Motors - Guide Lamp Division. He stayed with the company until his retirement.
He was preceeded in death by his wife of many years Marie Seipel Abbott, his second wife Virginia Seipel Abbott, his third wife Marcella McGillen Abbott, and stepson Geoffrey McGillen. He is survived by his son Paul Abbott of Mexico City, nieces Mary Beth Brewster of California and Anne Marie Harold of Indiana, daughter-in-law Mary Shannon McGillen of Shelbyville, Kentucky, and stepson Chris McGillen of Oklahoma. Howard will always be remembered for his quick and sometimes naughty sense of humor, and will be missed by all who knew him.
A graveside service and military rites will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at East Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson, Indiana at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Richard True officiating.
Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service handled funeral arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Jun. 5, 2020.