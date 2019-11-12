Howard R. "Butch" Harmon, 67, of Waddy, KY, formerly Boyne Falls, MI, moved into the waiting arms of God while surrounded by his loving wife of 42 years, Mary Ellen Fleming Harmon, adored daughters, Nicole (Tom) Horseman, Lexington, KY, and Christa (Allen) Martin, Pleasureville, KY as well as his beloved niece, Miriah Hausler, Nicholasville, KY. Howard was born on August 11, 1952 to Ralph (deceased) and M. Inis Howard Harmon in Petoskey, MI. He was a graduate of Petoskey High School. Howard enjoyed working with the mentally and physically disabled, until moving to Kentucky. Before retiring, he spent several years as a greens keeper. Of all his passions, hunting was by far his fondest. He also enjoyed fishing, watching Nascar, snow mobile racing, and cribbage. Besides his wife, daughters, and mother, Howard leaves behind 4 precious granddaughters, Madeline, Lillian, Katha, and Kaylee Horseman; and 1 special grandson, Carter Martin. He is also survived by his siblings and extended family, all of MICH. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 2:00pm until 5:00pm on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Bluegrass Post 680, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1494 Leestown Rd, Lexington. ClarkLegacyCenter.com
Published in The Sentinel-News on Nov. 8, 2019