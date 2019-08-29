Ira Lanson Lynn, age 70, of Shebyville, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He attended Victory Baptist Church. He was a Mason at the Shelbyville Lodge, and was also a member of the American Legion. He loved working on cars and trucks.
He is survived by his wife of twenty years, Donna Lynn; his step-children, Mike Beard, Vince Beard (Valerie), Dana Stuart (Scott); his half-brother, Bobby Gaylor; his half-sister, Kelly Gaylor; his step-grandchildren, William Beard (Briann), Danielle Mullen (Matt); his step-great grandchildren, Zoey and Brann; his uncle, Earl Durden; his aunt Roylene Jacques; and several brother & sister-in-laws.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home, with Mark Webb officiating. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Shannon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019