Ira C. "Bud" McKinley, 94, of Waddy passed away at his home on Friday, November 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Bud was a member of Buffalo Lick Baptist Church. He was retired from the State of Kentucky Road Department and a Kentucky Colonel. He was a farmer and the happiest when he was working on his farm on Pea Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gertrude Linville McKinley; his brothers, Doll, Tom and Leonard McKinley; his sisters, Nellie Yates and Birdie McKinley and his half brothers, Turp, Harry and John McKinley.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Catherine Watts McKinley of Waddy; his daughter, Judy Smith Thomas (Russell) of Shelbyville; his sons, R. T. McKinley of Mt. Sterling ; Jerry McKinley (Candora) of Shelbyville; his sisters in law, Mary Spinks of Christiansburg; Martha Watts of New Albany, IN; his grandsons, William "Billy" Bohannon of Louisville; Benton "Benji" Bohannon (Veronica) of Waddy; Christopher "Brad" Bohannon of Simpsonville; Jefferson "Jeff" Davis of Simpsonville; his step grandsons; Russell "Russ" Thomas (Katie) and Jonathan "Jon" Thomas, both of Lexington; his granddaughters, Catherine Mason Atchison (Justin) of Pleasureville; his granddaughters, Elizabeth Ann Nichols (Kyle) of Shelbyville; his grandson, Lance McKinley (Lisa) of Mt. Sterling; Wade McKinley (Dallas) of LaGrange; his granddaughter, Dominque Hullette (Derek) of Waddy; his step grandchildren, Lacy and Jordan Fannin of Olive Hill; his great grandchildren, Rusty Thomas and Olivia Thomas of Lexington; Trinity Bohannon an Thomas Bohannon of Waddy; Aubrey Davis of Louisville; Mason King and Ruby Atchison of Pleasureville; Reese and Rosie Nichols of Shelbyville; Katie McKinley, Gabe McKinley, Andrew McKinley of Mt.Sterling; Jake McKinley, Maddie McKinley; Reese McKinley Ava McKinley of LaGrange; Dirk and Cecilia Hullette of Waddy.

Funeral services will be at 12 noon on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Roy Temple Jr. officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Church Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery or Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store