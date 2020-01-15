SHELBYVILLE- Irene Whitaker Taylor, 96, of Shelbyville, died on Monday, the 13th day of January, 2020, at Richwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in LaGrange. A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late Charles Columbus and Effie Raney Whitaker, and the widow of James Dewey Taylor. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Christian Church. Her life was devoted to caring for her family. An excellent seamstress, she enjoyed sewing. She will be remembered for the beautiful roses she grew and nurtured, and bowling and working in her yard were two of her favorite pastimes.
Her survivors include her two sons, Wayne Taylor and his wife, Carol, of Louisville, and Garnett Taylor and his wife, Debbie, of Shelbyville; her sister, Lillian Taylor of Shelbyville; her brother, Charles Whittaker of Jeffersonville, Indiana; and her four grandchildren and her eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Friday, the 17th day of January, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with the Reverend Dave Charlton officiating. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M., until 1:45 P.M., Friday, 17 January 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Christian Church, 60 Disciples Way, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Jan. 15, 2020