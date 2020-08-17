1/
Isaiah Beitz
SIMPSONVILLE- Isaiah Daniel Beitz, 20, of Simpsonville, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
Born in Shelbyville, he was the son of Randy and Margie Beitz.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his siblings Chris Beitz (Sally) of Bunker Hill, Ind.; Tisha Beitz of Shelbyville; Priscilla Beitz of Simpsonville; and R. J. Beitz (Maggie) of Shelbyville; grandmother, Louise Martin of Simpsonville; and grandfather Ron Beitz (Tanya) of Effingham, Ill.
Graveside services were Aug. 18, 2020, at the Simpsonville Masonic Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Taylor officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Shelby County Humane Society, 400 Hudson Boulevard, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
