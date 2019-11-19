Jacqueline Cowen, 56, Shelbyville, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at UofL Health â€" Shelbyville Hospital.
A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late Ophelia Harrison Cowen and William David Cowen, Sr.
In addition to her parents, her devoted companion and father of her children, Cal Stanley "Stan" Beach, preceded her in death.
She is survived by sons Tyrus Beach (Belinda Railey), Otheius Beach and Nigel Beach, all of Shelbyville; brothers Steven Hunter, Sr. (Cathleen) of Shelbyville, William David Cowen, Jr. of Arlington, Texas and Tyrone Conn (Roxanne Hart) and Jeff Conn, both of Shelbyville; and sisters Encosma Napier (Conrad) of Cincinnati and Jamakka Beach of Memphis.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at New Covenant Church with visitation from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Webb Funeral Home. Rev. Don R. Burley will deliver the eulogy.
Burial will follow at Old Christianburg Cemetery in Bagdad.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019