James "Snake" Beach
James "Snake" Edward Beach, 88, Louisville, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital following a long illness. A native of Shelby County, he was the son of the late Robert Wallen "R.W." Beach and Mary Alice Samuels Beach. He attended Lincoln Institute.
In addition to his parents, eight siblings, Margaret Nolan, Georgia Mae Beecham, Anna Allen, Thomas Lee Beach, Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Wright, Charles Julius Beach, Della Beach and William Beach, preceded him in death.
He is survived by six children, Joyce Ann Payne of Louisville, Bonnie Beach, Danny Beach (Christy) and Gregory Thomas Beach, all of Shelbyville, John Jerome Beach (Tracy) of El Paso, Texas and Vickie Lynn Beach of Louisville; one brother, John Robert Beach (Barbara) of Shelbyville; and two sisters, Minnie Dotson and Barbara Marshall (Earl), both of Shelbyville.
Private funeral services were Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home. Rev. Robert M. Marshall, Sr. delivered the eulogy. Cremation followed the service in accordance with his wishes, and the cremated remains will be buried later at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com. There is also a link at this website to view the funeral at any time.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
