James Bonner

James E. Bonner, 68, of Shelbyville passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Haley Bonner.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Janet Smith Bonner of Shelbyville; his stepsons, Tim Hansford (Sharmali) of Owenton; and Matt Hansford of Louisville.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Cancer Society
, 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville 40223 or Shelby County Humane Society, 400 Hudson Blvd. Shelbyville, 40065.