James Thomas Bright, Jr., 71, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Louisville on Oct. 11, 1947. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary Francis Inman and James Thomas Bright Sr. He is survived by his wife Ruthanne Scrogham, his brother Michael Bright, his sons, B. Todd Bright and David Maddox, and 3 granddaughters.
Funeral services were 11 a.m., Monday, July 22, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, Mt. Washington (Hwy 44 E. at 123 Winning Colors Dr.) with burial to follow at Highland Memorial Memory Gardens. Visitation was from 9 a.m. Monday until the time of services.
Published in The Sentinel-News from July 23 to July 24, 2019