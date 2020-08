Or Copy this URL to Share

James W. Broughton "Jim", 69 of Shelbyville died on Wednesday, July 29 , 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.

He was proceeding in death by his parents James and Lottie Sample Broughton and his daughter Jamie Broughton Bohannon.

He is survived by his wife Trish Broughton, 2 sons, 5 daughters, 20 grandchildren, 4 fur babies, 2 sisters and 1 brother.

His ashes will be taken to Florida.

