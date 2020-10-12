James "Jim" M. Cook age 68 of Shelbyville passed away Friday October 9, 2020 in Louisville.

He was a member of the Church of the Annunciation, Shelbyville; a past Grand Knight of the St. Anastasia Knights of Columbus in Troy, MI and a current member of the Bishop Flaget Knights of Columbus Council in Louisville, KY as a 3rd Degree Member.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marion Cook; his sister, Barbara Lumetta and a brother, Daniel Cucco.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy Cook, Shelbyville; his sons, James C. Cook (Sarah), of Shelbyville and Justin Cook of Michigan; his brothers, Thomas Cook of California, Richard Cook and John Cook (Teresa) both of Michigan.

A Funeral Mass will be 12:00 noon Thursday October 22, 2020 at the Church of the Annunciation, Shelbyville with Father David Sanchez officiating.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home.

Expressions of Sympathy: Ramp Ministry of Centenary UMC PO Box 38 Shelbyville, KY 40066 C/O of David Pratt or the ALS Assoc., KY Chapter 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd. Suite # 101 Louisville, KY 40223.

