James "Jim" M. Cook age 68 of Shelbyville passed away Friday October 9, 2020 in Louisville.

He was the maintenance manager at Hi-Point Apartments. He was a member of the Church of the Annunciation, Shelbyville; a past Grand Knight of the St. Anastasia Knights of Columbus in Troy, MI and a current member of the Bishop Flaget Knights of Columbus Council in Louisville, KY as a 3rd Degree Member.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marion Cook; his sister, Barbara Lumetta and a brother, Daniel Cucco.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy Cook, Shelbyville; his sons, James C. Cook (Sarah), of Shelbyville and Justin Cook of Michigan; his brothers, Thomas Cook of California, Richard Cook and John Cook (Teresa) both of Michigan.

Funeral mass will be at 12 noon on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Church of the Annunciation in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. on Monday at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

Expressions of Sympathy: Ramp Ministry of Centenary UMC PO Box 38 Shelbyville, KY 40066 C/O of David Pratt or the ALS Assoc., KY Chapter 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd. Suite # 101 Louisville, KY 40223.

