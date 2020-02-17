James Downs

BILLINGS, Montana â€" James "Jim" Zoeller Downs went home to his heavenly Father on Feb. 13, 2020.

Jim was born on April 6, 1936, to James Z. and Minnie Downs in Manton, Kentucky, and lived his formative years in Shelbyville, Kentucky. He married Martha Jean Riester of Finchville in 1958.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Jean; five children, Marcy (Ed) Mutch, Mike (Jeanna), Paula (Paul) Johnson, Steve (Lorie), and Kevin (Kay); his beloved sister, Celestine "Cathy" Goatley (Chuck); 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Thomas the Apostle, 2055 Woody Drive. Interment will be in Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
