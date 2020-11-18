Frankfort – James William Eggen, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Bill was born on May 7, 1946, and lived in Shelby County, Kentucky most of his life. He currently lived in Frankfort.
He was survived by his wife, Marguerite Johnson Eggen; son, Brandon (Erin) Eggen; grandsons, John Mansfield, Joe Mansfield, and Austin Eggen; sister, Margaret Ann Darland; and nephew, Clay Baxter.
He was preceded in death by his father, James W. Eggen, Sr., mother, Anna Ruth (Young) Eggen; and his beautiful daughter, Melissa Mansfield.
Bill was a Shelbyville High School graduate and attended Eastern Kentucky University. His favorite pastime was time spent on Lake Cumberland with family and friends. He spent over 30 years attending most basketball and football games at Eastern Kentucky University.
He worked at Winn Dixie many years and was the Store Manager in Frankfort for 10 years. He was the Owner and Operator of The Waddy Mini Mart from 1983 until 1993. After 25 years as a Sales Manager from Penrod Lumber Company in Simpsonville, he retired in 2017. Bill served on the US 60 Water Board in Bagdad for 34 years, and was Chairman when he retired. Bill was also proud of his efforts to connect the US 60 Water District with Shelbyville and Louisville Water Company transmission lines ensuring an unlimited and safe water supply for this area. He assisted in water expansion through much of South Eastern Shelby County during that time. He served on the KIPDA Regional Planning Board for 15 years. Bill was an advocate for water being one of our most valued resources. He was a member and Past President in the Waddy Ruritan Club. He was a charter member of the Shelbyville Moose Lodge. He also served in the Kentucky National Guard for two years and was a member of Shelby Christian Church.
A private graveside service is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or your favorite charity
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com