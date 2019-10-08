James Walter Hall, 59, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his residence in Shelbyville. He was a native of Shelby County and was an owner/manager of Shelby Auto Tire & Wheel. He was a member of the Graefenburg Baptist Church. He was a member of the Shelbyville Moose Lodge. James was a huge University of Kentucky football and basketball fan and enjoyed participating in drag racing, as well as boating. It has been said James "loved his music" and that he was "generous, kind, and loving." More than anything, he loved being around his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Red and Darlene Hall. He is survived by his son, Jeremy Hall (Jennifer) of Shelbyville; his brothers, Hubie Hall (Donna Allen) of Shelbyville and Brad Hall (Stacy Mitchell) of Frankfort; his sisters, Becky Hall (Gerardo Hernandez), Pam McKinley, and Teresa Hernandez, all of Shelbyville; and his companion of 12 years, Brenda Thurman of Shelbyville.
A memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Oct. 4, 2019