SHELBYVILLE - James B. Hall, 73, of Shelbyville, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. Born in Cherokee, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Guy Edward and Ethel Davis Hall. He served in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife of more than 31 years, Brenda S. Hall of Shelbyville; children, Audra Moore (Jimmy) of Bagdad, Michelle Hall Lugenbeal (Randy) of Lake Mary, Fla., Shannin Blake of Shelbyville and Drew Carter (Dawn) of Shelbyville; and brother, John Hall of Dania, Fla..
The family will have a Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday the Nov. 22, 2019 at the Highland Baptist Church in Shelbyville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to American Diabetes Association, 161 Saint Matthews Avenue, Unit 3, Louisville, 40207. Online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019