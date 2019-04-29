Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Henry. View Sign Service Information Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 1185 Main Street Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1655 Send Flowers Obituary

SHELBYVILLE-James Lee "Jim" Henry, 87, of Shelbyville, died on Saturday, the 27th day of April, 2019, at Masonic Home Shelbyville. Born in Spencer County, he was the son of the late Seymour and Della Mae Tichenor Henry. He was a member of the Salem Baptist Church at Southville, and was the retired shop sign foreman of the Kentucky Department of Highways. The cornhole champion at Amber Oaks, he also enjoyed playing poker with his friends there. He will always be remembered as a good, friendly, and outgoing neighbor who took great pleasure in keeping up with his friends and family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sarah Glenn Henry; his second wife, Nora C. Henry; his daughter, Cindy Lee Henry; his brothers, William Henry and Bud Henry; and his sister, Juanita Cleveland.



A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, his survivors include his sons, James Scott Henry and his wife, Wanda, of Taylorsville, and Carl Lewis Henry and his wife, Amy, of LaGrange; his stepdaughters and their families, Doris Swenson and her husband, Tim, of Louisville, Debbie Price and her husband, Ray, of Taylorsville, and Denise Gibson and her husband, Alan, also of Louisville; his sister, Betty Franklin of Shelbyville; his eight grandchildren, Wesley Henry and his wife, Erin, Devon Henry, Nathan Henry, Derek Kirby, Brooklyn Jones, Cole Henry, Brandon Oldson, and Sara Swenson; and three great-grandchildren, Sophee Henry, Trent Henry, and Mikyah McGruder.



Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, the 30th day of April, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with Reverend Tex Selph officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Todd's Point, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M., until 8:00 P.M., Monday, 29 April 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the WHAS Crusade for Children. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at

SHELBYVILLE-James Lee "Jim" Henry, 87, of Shelbyville, died on Saturday, the 27th day of April, 2019, at Masonic Home Shelbyville. Born in Spencer County, he was the son of the late Seymour and Della Mae Tichenor Henry. He was a member of the Salem Baptist Church at Southville, and was the retired shop sign foreman of the Kentucky Department of Highways. The cornhole champion at Amber Oaks, he also enjoyed playing poker with his friends there. He will always be remembered as a good, friendly, and outgoing neighbor who took great pleasure in keeping up with his friends and family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sarah Glenn Henry; his second wife, Nora C. Henry; his daughter, Cindy Lee Henry; his brothers, William Henry and Bud Henry; and his sister, Juanita Cleveland.A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, his survivors include his sons, James Scott Henry and his wife, Wanda, of Taylorsville, and Carl Lewis Henry and his wife, Amy, of LaGrange; his stepdaughters and their families, Doris Swenson and her husband, Tim, of Louisville, Debbie Price and her husband, Ray, of Taylorsville, and Denise Gibson and her husband, Alan, also of Louisville; his sister, Betty Franklin of Shelbyville; his eight grandchildren, Wesley Henry and his wife, Erin, Devon Henry, Nathan Henry, Derek Kirby, Brooklyn Jones, Cole Henry, Brandon Oldson, and Sara Swenson; and three great-grandchildren, Sophee Henry, Trent Henry, and Mikyah McGruder.Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, the 30th day of April, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with Reverend Tex Selph officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Todd's Point, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M., until 8:00 P.M., Monday, 29 April 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the WHAS Crusade for Children. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close