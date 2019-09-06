James L. "Toot" King, 83, of Shelbyville died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lister and Anna Belle "Pop" Perry King; and his sons, Kyle Wallace King and Barry King.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kathydean Wallace King, Shelbyville; son, Danny King, Shelbyville; and his brother, Lister "JR" King (Vicki), Shelbyville.
A private family service was held at the familyâ€™s request.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Jaxon King Trust Fund, c/o Commonwealth Bank & Trust, 311 Boone Station Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065 or Pleasant Hill Christian Church Building Fund, 1005 Pleasant Grove Ridge Road, Mt. Eden, KY 40046.
Shannon Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Sept. 6, 2019