James Medley

James William Medley, 91, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2020 after an illness.

Jim was born to Albert and Pearl Medley in Polk County, North Carolina. He spent his childhood in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, in the cotton fields and peach orchards, alongside his parents and siblings. As a young man, Jim enlisted in the Marines and served at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He was always proud of his service and deeply grateful for the sacrifices the military personnel and their families make for this country. While stationed at Fort Campbell, he met Betty Jane Moore, who became his bride and life partner. They enjoyed 66 years, 5 months and 6 days of wedded bliss.

Jim is preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Medley, granddaughter, Bailey Cales, parents, Albert and Pearl, stepmother, Marsell Atkins, siblings, Lillie Mae Laughter, Leo Medley, Jeannie Johnson, Ruby Howell, Brenda Pack, Donnie Medley and J.R. Medley.

In addition to his wife, Betty, Jim is survived by son, Keith Medley (Debbie), daughter, Lori Medley, grandchildren Ben Medley (Emmy), Carolyn Tipton (Kyle), Alan Drew and great grandchildren Tucker Sheehan, Harlan Tipton, Ruth-Ann Tipton, Drayce Drew and Emmitt Drew, siblings Ann Littlejohn, Ethelyne Fowler (Hugh), Corene Pack (Ray), Rachel Ward (Steve), Shirley McLaughlin, Libby Miller, Paul Medley (Jeanette), Ricky Medley (Pam) as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.

Jim spent 30+ years in the life insurance business and built a successful career with Lincoln Income Life Insurance Company, earning his CLU. Forming many deep friendships along the way, he felt some of his co-workers were defacto-brothers, including Don Williams, Clayton Rutledge and Don Perry. His first paid job was as a newspaper boy and his last job was delivering papers for The Sentinel News up until 2 months ago.

His hobbies and interests were diverse. He volunteered with the IRS for many years, assisting Shelby County residents in preparing their tax returns. He also enjoyed volunteering with the Red Cross installing smoke detectors in others' homes. As a runner, Jim took great pride in working with his fellow Waddy Ruritanians to start the Labor Day 5K and only missed two races in more than 30+ years. He was a life-long learner and never backed down from a challenge. Jim learned to fly a small aircraft. He pushed himself to become proficient in using the computer at age 70 and consequently tackled writing his life's story "Growin' Up Medley." Jim mastered many daily life skills such as home repairs and renovations, growing fruit trees and vegetables, caring for bees and raising livestock.

During his action packed 91 years of life, he seized the most of every moment. At his core, he loved people and celebrated others' many triumphs and supported their human frailties. There's not many who knew him, who wouldn't say that he had helped them in some way. He had a wonderful way of making everyone feel special. Moreover, he was quick to find the humor in everyday life and enjoyed nothing more than telling a good story. He entertained others by telling tales of his childhood, including the shenanigans of a little red-haired boy with freckles who found ways to amuse himself in a household teaming with 15 siblings. It was fun to imagine this wise, accomplished man as a child --- innocent and wistful.

Arrangements at Shannon's Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky include visitation on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1pm-3pm and service at 3pm. Burial will take place on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Grove Hill Cemetery at 10am.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to your church or favorite charity.

