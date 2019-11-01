JACKSONVILLE- James "Dude" Payton, 91, of Frankfort, formerly of Jacksonville, died on Monday, the 28th day of October, 2019, at his residence. A native of Franklin County, he was the son of the late James Lawrence and Mary Lewis Payton, and the widower of Juanita Ruble Payton. He was a member of the Indian Fork Baptist Church where he formerly taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. A lifelong farmer, he was very proud of his Jacksonville farm. Caring for his beloved dogs and driving his pony to a cart were his favorite pastimes. Although Jacksonville was not an incorporated municipality, he was fondly referred to for many years as "The Mayor of Jacksonville." He also drove a school bus for the Shelby County School system and worked at the Big Shelby Warehouse during the tobacco market. During basketball season, he left no doubt that he was a University of Louisville basketball fan. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Louise, Revis, and Helen.
His survivors include his daughter, Teresa K. Taylor and her husband, Val, of Frankfort; his son, Ed Payton of Louisville; and his sister, Mabel Peak of Shelbyville.
Services will be private. Interment will be in the Bagdad Cemetery in Bagdad, Kentucky. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Indian Fork Baptist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Nov. 1, 2019