James Stodghill
James Mansfield Stodghill, 94, of Shelbyville, died Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was a native of Shelby County. He was retired as an educator where he had been the principal at Jane Hite Elementary School in Louisville. After retiring, he worked as a teacher and, eventually, as the principal at Christian Academy of Louisville. He was a member at Highland Baptist Church and was a former member at Mt. Eden Christian Church and Shelby Christian Church where he served both of those congregations as a deacon. He was a member of the Solomon Masonic Lodge #5, the Kentucky Education Association, the Shelby County, Kentucky Cattleman's Association, and the Salt River Christian Men's Fellowship. He also enjoyed farming and playing the piano. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mabel Stodghill; his sisters, Charla Simpson and Margaret Shouse; and his wife, Ramona Jean Stodghill. He is survived by his sons, Jay Stodghill (Cynthia) of Lena, WI, Craig Stodghill (Robbin) of Mt. Eden, and Allan M. Stodghill (Claudia) of Tallahassee, FL; his daughter, Shannon Bastin (Sam) of Danville; and his 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Otis Clark officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Dorman Preschool Center P.O. Box 853 Shelbyville, KY 40066 or the WHAS Crusade for Children 520 W. Chestnut St. Louisville, KY 40202

Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
10:00 - 01:30 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
NOV
4
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
1 entry
October 31, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Weldon Martin
Friend
