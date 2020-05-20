SHELBYVILLE- Jamie Lynn Sutherland, of Shelbyville, 43, died on Wednesday, the 13th day of May, 2020, at Nortons Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville. Born in Louisville, he was the son of Jerry and Janet Sutherland, and a member of the Buffalo Lick Baptist Church. His family affirms that "Jamie Lynn Sutherland was an angel from God sent to them forty-three years ago. He blessed the lives of his family and he was a blessing to everyone around him. He was born prematurely with cerebral palsy that caused him to require constant and total care all of his life. Due to his condition, he faced an extreme number of obstacles, but through his faith in Godâ€™s power and strength, he was able to overcome every obstacle. 'I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.' Philippians 4:13."
His survivors include his parents, Jerry and Janet Sutherland of Shelbyville; his brother, Shannon Sutherland of Shelbyville; and his sisters, Rachel Rodriguez and Shawna Chavez, also of Shelbyville.
Services and interment in the Bagdad Cemetery will be private. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Go Fund Me Page-Jamie Lynn Sutherland, or to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on May 20, 2020