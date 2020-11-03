Janet Marie Bischoff Grolmes, born October 13, 1940, died November 2, 2020.
Daughter of Viola and Leslie Bischoff. Lifelong companion of Michael A. Grolmes. Mother of Michael A. Grolmes Jr., Joseph L. Grolmes (Anita), James M. Grolmes (Chris), Jennifer L. McCluskey (John), and Jeanne Marie Craig (Jeff). Loving Grandmother to Lindsey, Matthew, Natalie, Johanna, Emma, Anthony, Pilar, Sean, and Jakob. Good friend to all. A magnificent lady.
A celebration of her life for friends and family will be arranged at a later date as conditions permit. Shannon Funeral Home is in Charge of Arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association
225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.