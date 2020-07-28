1/
Janet Williamson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBYVILLE- Janet Williamson, 67, of Shelbyville died Sunday June 21, 2020, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center at Norton Hospital.
Born in Taylorsville, she was the daughter of the late John William and Louise Elizabeth Holt Smith. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Williamson.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Matthew Crowe of Shepherdsville; sisters, Sheila Tinsley (Bill) of Taylorsville and Sharon Stodghill (Mike) of Mount Eden; brothers, Kevin Smith (Dee) of Mount Eden and Billy Smith (JoAnn) of Cincinnati.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1655
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved