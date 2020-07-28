SHELBYVILLE- Janet Williamson, 67, of Shelbyville died Sunday June 21, 2020, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center at Norton Hospital.
Born in Taylorsville, she was the daughter of the late John William and Louise Elizabeth Holt Smith. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Williamson.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Matthew Crowe of Shepherdsville; sisters, Sheila Tinsley (Bill) of Taylorsville and Sharon Stodghill (Mike) of Mount Eden; brothers, Kevin Smith (Dee) of Mount Eden and Billy Smith (JoAnn) of Cincinnati.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.