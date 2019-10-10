Janice Casey (1952 - 2019)
Service Information
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1266
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Obituary
Janice Elaine Hedges Casey, 67, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at her residence in Shelbyville.

She is survived by her daughters, Constance Elaine Rogers of Shelbyville, and Lisa Downs of Louisville; sisters, Janet Henry of Shelbyville, and Mary Hedges of Danville; brothers, Larry Hedges (Susan) of Louisville, and Ernest Hedges (Mary Ann) of Taylorsville.

Funeral services were, Oct. 8, at Shannon Funeral Home. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Todd's Point.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society or towards the funeral expenses.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Oct. 9, 2019
