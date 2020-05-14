Janice R. Cronen, 74, Shelbyville, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 at Norton's Hosparus Unit in Louisville.



Janice is lovingly remembered by her family and friends as a kind Christian woman who cherished her family and many pets. She had a way to make everyone feel welcomed and loved. Janice cared for several children through the years and considered them all her family. She was a member of Shelbyville First Baptist Church.



Those left to cherish Janice's memory are her best friend and husband, Thomas Cronen III, brother, Bill Redmon (Elaine), daughter, Lisa Joyce, son, Tim Cronen (Karen), grandson, Justin Joyce (Leigh), granddaughter, Audra Cronen Tignor (Michael), great granddaughter Haley Joyce, great grandson, William Oerther, granddaughter-in-love, Jennifer Fuqua, several nieces, nephews and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Violet and Freddie Ernst, her father, Claude Redmon, sister, Claudette and brother, Alan Redmon.



Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the animal rescue of your choice.



A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.

