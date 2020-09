Or Copy this URL to Share

Janice Lee Newton Hill, age 68, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 in Frankfort.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Hill and her brother, Tommy Newton.

She is survived by her son, Robert Stanley Hill of Frankfort; daughter, Pamela Grace Hill of Frankfort; and brother, Roscoe Newton of Waddy.

Funeral services were Sept. 10, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home.

Burial is at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort.

