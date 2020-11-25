Janice Marie Luttrell, age 87, passed away, Monday, November 23, 2020 in Signature Healthcare, Graceville, FL.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Bagdad Cemetery in Bagdad, KY with Rev. Billy Luttrell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Music Ministry of the Enterprise First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Glenn Luttrell, her parents, William H. and Pauline Reardon and brothers, Bobby, Charlie, and Junior Reardon.
Survivors include a daughter, Glenda Luttrell, Enterprise, AL; son, Billy Luttrell (Janis), Enterprise, AL; sister, Lela Geraldine Warzala (Jeff), Franklin, WI; brother, Tommy Reardon, Shelbyville, KY; three grandchildren, Billie Nicole Rosenbaum (David) Madison, FL; Barton C. Byrd, Branford, FL; Amanda S. King, Lake Butler, FL; three great-grandchildren.
