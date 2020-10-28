1/1
Janis Kelley Wilson
Janis Kelley Wilson, 84, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Masonic Home of Shelbyville.
She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church and loved to play the piano. She worked at Operation Care for several years.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Charlie Wilson of Waddy; her step daughters, Amanda Wilson Cloyd of Shelbyville; Crystal Wilson Long of Waddy; nephew, Tommy Kelley of Shelbyville and several cousins.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Grove Hill Cemetery chapel with Rev. Charles Ashby officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Operation Care, 708 Main Street, Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Sentinel-News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Funeral
02:00 PM
Grove Hill Cemetery chapel
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
