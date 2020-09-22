Jannetta Richardson

Jannetta Roseline Richardson, 85, of Shelbyville, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Crestview Center. She had been a packing/shipping supervisor with the Louisville Bedding Factory.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William I. Richardson; her parents, James William Green and Elmer Robinson Green; her brothers, Joe and Woodrow Green; her sister, Mae Green Polk, and her nephew, Kenny Green. She is survived by her nephew, Charles W. Polk (Tena) of Willisburg; her great nephews, Chad and Seth Green; her great niece, Jaclyn Polk; the Richardson brothers and sisters-in-law; and her Hillview neighbors.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Platt officiating. Visitation will be 12 Noon-2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington.

