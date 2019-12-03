Jeffrey Scott Lea, 55 of Shelbyville died on Sunday, the Dec. 1, 2019.
Born in Shelbyville, he served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.
He is survived by his son, Brent Wallace Lea of Nicholasville; daughter, Katherine Maria Pennington of Paris Crossing, Ind.; father and stepmother, Carlyle and Janet Lea of Shelbyville; mother and stepfather, Betty and Robert Puttoff of Shelbyville; and half-brother, Justin Ryan Lea of Frankfort.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Victory Baptist Church, 715 Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019