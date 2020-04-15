Jennifer Lynn (Clark) Kennedy, 49, of Shelbyville died Friday, April 10, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Kennedy, and her father, Kenneth Clark.
She is survived by her daughters: Jessica Kennedy (Desmond Walker) of San Antonio and Remy Kennedy of Louisville; son Jordan Clark of Shelbyville; and mother Sarah (Vaughn) Clark of Shelbyville.
A private grave side services was held in New Castle Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be given to the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Arrangements entrusted to Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Apr. 15, 2020