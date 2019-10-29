Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Robertson. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 View Map Service 12:00 PM Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jennifer Catherine Robertson of Shelbyville passed away at the age of 40 on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her home in Shelbyville, Kentucky.



Jennifer was born on January 6, 1979 to Jimmy and Cathy Robertson in Lexington, Kentucky. She moved to Louisville in 1989 when her father accepted the job as Manager of the Rock Creek Riding Club. Jennifer graduated from Louisville Christian Academy in 1997 and Sullivan University's Culinary Institute.



Jennifer is survived by her daughter Lila Isabelle Woods and Lila's father Billy Woods, Jennifer's father Jimmy Robertson and wife Helen Robertson, sister Chrissy Workman (George), nephew Michael and nieces Kaitlyn, Haillie and Avery Workman, aunt and uncle Walt and Corky Robertson, cousins Walt Robertson, Jr. (Mandy) and Ann Mary Belek (Kyle) and many other friends and family. Jennifer was a lifelong lover of American Saddlebred horses and Standardbred Road Horses, including her beloved road horse Rum's Last Shot a/k/a Larry, with whom she won the 2010 Kentucky County Fair Roadster to Bike World Championship. Recently, she took great joy sharing her love of horses with her daughter Lila and her treasured pony Skunk.



Jennifer never met anyone she could not immediately disarm with her quick wit and sense of humor. She lit up every room she walked into and her personality, passion for life and joy of laughter was loved by everyone she encountered and will be deeply missed.



Visitation will be held at Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville on Thursday, October 31 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM and on Friday, November 1 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Services will be held at Shannon Funeral Home on Friday, November 1 at 12:00 PM.



A trust for the benefit of Lila's education and health has been established and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lila Woods Education and Health Support Trust, care of Walter S. Robertson, II, trustee, 250 West Main Street, Suite 2300, Lexington, Kentucky 40507.

Jennifer Catherine Robertson of Shelbyville passed away at the age of 40 on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her home in Shelbyville, Kentucky.Jennifer was born on January 6, 1979 to Jimmy and Cathy Robertson in Lexington, Kentucky. She moved to Louisville in 1989 when her father accepted the job as Manager of the Rock Creek Riding Club. Jennifer graduated from Louisville Christian Academy in 1997 and Sullivan University's Culinary Institute.Jennifer is survived by her daughter Lila Isabelle Woods and Lila's father Billy Woods, Jennifer's father Jimmy Robertson and wife Helen Robertson, sister Chrissy Workman (George), nephew Michael and nieces Kaitlyn, Haillie and Avery Workman, aunt and uncle Walt and Corky Robertson, cousins Walt Robertson, Jr. (Mandy) and Ann Mary Belek (Kyle) and many other friends and family. Jennifer was a lifelong lover of American Saddlebred horses and Standardbred Road Horses, including her beloved road horse Rum's Last Shot a/k/a Larry, with whom she won the 2010 Kentucky County Fair Roadster to Bike World Championship. Recently, she took great joy sharing her love of horses with her daughter Lila and her treasured pony Skunk.Jennifer never met anyone she could not immediately disarm with her quick wit and sense of humor. She lit up every room she walked into and her personality, passion for life and joy of laughter was loved by everyone she encountered and will be deeply missed.Visitation will be held at Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville on Thursday, October 31 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM and on Friday, November 1 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Services will be held at Shannon Funeral Home on Friday, November 1 at 12:00 PM.A trust for the benefit of Lila's education and health has been established and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lila Woods Education and Health Support Trust, care of Walter S. Robertson, II, trustee, 250 West Main Street, Suite 2300, Lexington, Kentucky 40507. Published in The Sentinel-News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close