Jennifer Clark Tillett, 61, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her home following a long illness. A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late Thurman Clark and Dorothy Lefler Clark. She was a personal caregiver. In her leisure time, she enjoyed sewing, flower gardening and watching TV. She was a member of Camp Branch Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Taylorsville.
Survivors include her daughter, Crystal L. Flores (Jorge A.) of Simpsonville; her stepdaughter, Tiffany Overall of Taylorsville; two sisters, Debbie Donovan of Shelbyville and Margaret Igleheart of Simpsonville; one brother, Thurman J. "Jack" Clark, Jr. of Shelbyville; four grandchildren, Maryanne S. Flores, Jorge A. Flores, Jr., Tatiana Flores and Sophia Flores and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been selected in accordance with her wishes. A private memorial service will be held later.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019