Jerald Dean Banta, 84, of Pleasureville died April 9, 2020.



He was born November 15, 1935 at Grub Ridge in Henry County to the late William Noe (Willie) Banta and Ethel Mae Rucker Banta.



He is survived by sons Mike Banta (Susie), of Bagdad, Gary Banta (Vickie), of Pendleton, and Scott Banta, of La Grange; daughters Judy Fallis, of Shelbyville, Phyllis Jamison, of Eminence, and Sheila Lyons (Todd), of Eminence; brothers Lewis Banta (Fran) of Belmond, Iowa, and Robert Banta (Patricia Ann) of Cropper; and sisters Shirley Haydon (Donnie) of Shelbyville, and Virginia Sloan (Roy) of Finchville.



He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Frances Banta; brothers Walter Banta, James Banta, Ira (Dick) Banta, and Ralph Banta; and sister Iona LeCompte.



A private graveside service was held at Cropper Cemetery with interment following.



Expressions of sympathy may be made .



Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville is in charge of arrangements.

