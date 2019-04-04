Jerry Cheatham, 71, died Friday, March 29, 2019 at his residence in Bagdad.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Myrtle Pinkston Cheatham and his sister Imogene Hopkins.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dianne Skeans Cheatham, of Bagdad; his son, James Cheatham (Lauren), of Houston; his daughter, Jessica Martin (Joseph), of Louisville; his sisters, Mabel Whitmore, of Indiana, Barbara Lyons (Tom), of Campbellsville, Shirley Satterly (Danny), of Harrodsburg, and Brenda Cooksey (Bucky) of Willisburg.
A funeral service was April 1, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville.
Burial was in Beechridge Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus PO BOX 35425, Louisville, KY 40232-9892.
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019