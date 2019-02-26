Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Key. View Sign

Jerry Key, age 73, of Shelbyville, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.



He was a long time active member of Shelby Christian Church and was an active volunteer at the Serenity Center. He also enjoyed playing golf, hunting quail and pheasant, old time country music, and loved to sing.



Jerry is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barbara Key of Shelbyville; his son, Mark Key (Monica) of Middletown; his daughters, Rebecca Adams (Bob) of Wooton and Malissa Adams (Rick) of Spencer County; his brothers, Danny Key (Susan) of PeeWee Valley and Donnie Key (Veronica) of Middletown; his 4 grandchildren, Daryl King, Loren Jones, Nicole Ambers, Corey Whittaker; and 8 great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Shelby Christian Church with Bro. Dave Hamlin officiating. Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Serenity Center 98 7th Street Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065.

