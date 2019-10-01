Jerry Pope, 78, of Cropper died Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Frankfort.
He was a member of Cropper Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Air National Guard. He was a retired teacher with the Jefferson County Public Schools.
He was preceded in death by his son, Martin Pope.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Pope of Cropper; his daughter, Christina Lieblick (Dr. Russ) of Portland, OR; his granddaughter, Anna Lieblick of Portland, OR; his grandson, Benjamin Lieblick of Portland, OR and his sister, Jeanie Elliott (Larry) of Knightsville, IN.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Galyon officiating. Visitation will be 3-8 P.M. Wednesday, October 2nd at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bagdad Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelby County Humane Society, 400 Hudson Blvd., Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019