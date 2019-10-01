Jerry Pope, 78, of Cropper died Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Frankfort.



He was a member of Cropper Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Air National Guard. He was a retired teacher with the Jefferson County Public Schools.



He was preceded in death by his son, Martin Pope.



He is survived by his wife, Sandra Pope of Cropper; his daughter, Christina Lieblick (Dr. Russ) of Portland, OR; his granddaughter, Anna Lieblick of Portland, OR; his grandson, Benjamin Lieblick of Portland, OR and his sister, Jeanie Elliott (Larry) of Knightsville, IN.



Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Galyon officiating. Visitation will be 3-8 P.M. Wednesday, October 2nd at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bagdad Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelby County Humane Society, 400 Hudson Blvd., Shelbyville, KY 40065.

