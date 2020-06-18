Jerry Rucker

LAWRENCEBURG â€" Jerry Estill Rucker, 63, died June 16, 2020 from injuries suffered in a tractor accident in Anderson County. Born March 6, 1957 in Frankfort, Jerry was the son of the late William Estill "Bill" Rucker and Sarah Lucille Saunders Rucker.



Along with his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by two children, Jeremy Ray Rucker and Jennifer Dawn Butler.



He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Nancy Marie Guffey Rucker; children, Jeffrey Dale Wainscott and Joshua Scott Rucker, both of Lawrenceburg, Tonya Marie Rucker of Versailles, Joseph Daniel (Emily) Rucker of Frankfort, and Jerry Eric (Brooke) Rucker of Lawrenceburg; and siblings, Barry (Barbara) Rucker, Sandy (Garry) Gaines, and Tim (Missy) Rucker, all of Lawrenceburg, and Curt (Sonia) Rucker of Waddy.



