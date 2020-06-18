Jerry Rucker
1957 - 2020
LAWRENCEBURG â€" Jerry Estill Rucker, 63, died June 16, 2020 from injuries suffered in a tractor accident in Anderson County. Born March 6, 1957 in Frankfort, Jerry was the son of the late William Estill "Bill" Rucker and Sarah Lucille Saunders Rucker.

Along with his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by two children, Jeremy Ray Rucker and Jennifer Dawn Butler.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Nancy Marie Guffey Rucker; children, Jeffrey Dale Wainscott and Joshua Scott Rucker, both of Lawrenceburg, Tonya Marie Rucker of Versailles, Joseph Daniel (Emily) Rucker of Frankfort, and Jerry Eric (Brooke) Rucker of Lawrenceburg; and siblings, Barry (Barbara) Rucker, Sandy (Garry) Gaines, and Tim (Missy) Rucker, all of Lawrenceburg, and Curt (Sonia) Rucker of Waddy.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
JUN
20
Service
02:00 PM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Jerry's accident and for the loss of your loved one. Sending prayers of comfort and love to you all at this time.
Garrett Franklin and Members New Life Christian Fellowship Church
Friend
June 18, 2020
I pray for comfort for the family.
Michael King
Friend
June 17, 2020
Our prayers are with you, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Bill & Sabrina Sands
Friend
June 17, 2020
April, Bristol and I offer our prayers and sincerest condolences. God bless!
Brad Briscoe
Friend
June 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
The Grzynkowicz Family
Friend
June 17, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the family. May all your wonderful memories ease some of your pain.
Robert and Janet Grzynkowicz
Friend
June 17, 2020
My dear Brother Joshua, My heart goes out to you and your family. We are holding you in prayer before our Heavenly Father. Just want you to know that you are loved so much. I tried to reach you a few weeks ago. I think of you often and call your name in prayer. Love from
Victoria Mitchell
Victoria Mitchell
Sister
June 17, 2020
Jerry was an extraordinary man. Always kind and gentle. He loved his wife and family dearly. Cannot imagine what the family is going through. Please accept our sincerest condolences.
Marie Hellard
Friend
June 17, 2020
Nancy so sorry to hear about your loss. Praying for you and the family.
Cheryl Quincy
Friend
June 17, 2020
I remember Jerry and Sandy playing $25,000 Pyramid game with me and Kay in the early 80s. I gave a ridiculous clue and Kay got the right answer. We all laughed so hard that we couldnt finish the game! He had a great laugh. I will miss him until I see him again in heaven.
Kathy Harvey
Family
June 17, 2020
Condolences for the family! Many prayers for you during this time.
Becky Reynolds
Friend
June 17, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Curtis & Tracey Huckeba
Friend
June 17, 2020
Nancy, Josh, Joe and Eric,

We are so sad to hear of Jerrys passing. May the peace of our Lord be with all of you during this difficult time. We lift you and your entire family on our prayers from Virginia.
Todd & Yayi Rucker
Family
June 17, 2020
Sandy and barry so sorry you guys are in our prayers.
Allen Richards
Friend
June 17, 2020
Nancy and family so sorry to hear about Jerry, we love you all.
JoAnn Guffey
Family
June 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for all family and friends.
Cherie Grace Peterman
Acquaintance
June 17, 2020
Sending lots of love and sympathy in your time of loss. Jerry was a big part of my son Kevin's life, Kevin looked up to him.
Debbie Bechstein
Acquaintance
