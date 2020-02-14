Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Stivers. View Sign Service Information Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 1185 Main Street Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1655 Send Flowers Obituary

SHELBYVILLE- Jerry Allen Stivers, 72, of Shelbyville, died on Thursday, the 13th day of February, 2020, at his residence. Born in Bagdad, he was the son of the late John Wesley and Orpha Lee Black Stivers. He was a member of the Shelby Christian Church. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served in the U. S. Army for over six years, and his memberships included Post 4075 of V.F.W. His leisure time was spent fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family.



His survivors include his wife of nearly fifty-two years, Renee Stivers of Shelbyville; his son, Christopher Stivers of Louisville; his daughter, Dana Stucker of Frankfort; his brothers, Jesse Stivers of Frankfort and Charlie Stivers of Louisville; his sisters, Margie Jamison of Nashville, Tennessee, Wander Kucher of Louisville, and Elaine Render and Brenda Barrom, both of Shelbyville; his two grandchildren, Kayla Asp and John Wesley Harrod; and his great-grandson, Cameron Asp.



Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Monday, the 17th day of February, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville with the Reverend Jason Haggard officiating. Interment will be in the Bagdad Cemetery in Bagdad, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M., until 5:00 P.M., Sunday, 16 February 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Post 4075, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 104 East Second Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at

