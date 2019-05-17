Jerry Lee Travis, 82, of Travisville died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard A. and Oma Beth Bruner Travis; his brothers, Floyd, James, L.T. and Hugh Lee Travis.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Minnie Francis Burgin Travis, of Travisville; daughters, Roxanne Haydon (Rick), of Travisville; and Terry Wells (Rick), of Southville.
A private family graveside service will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelby County Humane Society, 400 Hudson Blvd., Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Published in The Sentinel-News on May 17, 2019