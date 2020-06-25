Jessie McCall

ELK CREEK- Jessie B. McCall, 99, of Elk Creek, died on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County.
She was born on the Feb. 26, 1921 in Spencer County, to the late Jess and Cleo Humston Bivens.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Kelly, Ernest Bivens, and Sue Wahl.
She is survived by her son, James Allen McCall, Sr. (Carol) of Elk Creek.
A private funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Kenny Jackson officiating. The funeral will be streamed live on the Elk Creek Baptist Church Live Facebook Page.
Interment will be in the Elk Creek Cemetery in Elk Creek, and graveside committal services will be 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, and will be open to family and friends.
Visitation is noon to 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, at the Elk Creek Baptist Church. Social distancing will be required and the wearing of masks is requested.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Elk Creek Baptist Church, 5743 Elk Creek Road, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071, or to the Elk Creek Cemetery, 1366 Wilsonville Road, Fisherville, Kentucky 40023.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 24, 2020.