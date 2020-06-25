Jessie McCall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELK CREEK- Jessie B. McCall, 99, of Elk Creek, died on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County.

She was born on the Feb. 26, 1921 in Spencer County, to the late Jess and Cleo Humston Bivens.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Kelly, Ernest Bivens, and Sue Wahl.

She is survived by her son, James Allen McCall, Sr. (Carol) of Elk Creek.

A private funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Kenny Jackson officiating. The funeral will be streamed live on the Elk Creek Baptist Church Live Facebook Page.

Interment will be in the Elk Creek Cemetery in Elk Creek, and graveside committal services will be 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, and will be open to family and friends.

Visitation is noon to 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, at the Elk Creek Baptist Church. Social distancing will be required and the wearing of masks is requested.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Elk Creek Baptist Church, 5743 Elk Creek Road, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071, or to the Elk Creek Cemetery, 1366 Wilsonville Road, Fisherville, Kentucky 40023.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
12:00 - 01:45 PM
Elk Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Graveside service
02:45 PM
Elk Creek Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
502-477-1655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved