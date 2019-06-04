Jewell Dean McCarty, 85, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Masonic Homes of KY-Shelbyville. She was a native of Shelbyville and had formerly worked at the First Baptist Church Preschool. She was a member of the Burks Branch Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph McCarty. She is survived by her son, Jerry McCarty (Nanette) of Shelbyville; her daughter, Vonda Kay Stucker (Mark) of Frankfort; her sister, Dorsie Phillips of Shelbyville; her brother, William Murphy of Minnesota; and 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Shannon Funeral Home with Dr. Billy Betts officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Shady Lawn Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Sentinel-News from June 4 to June 5, 2019