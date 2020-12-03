Jimmy Pruitt, 78, of Shelbyville passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Louisville.

He was a member of Simpsonville Baptist Church and Wingate Lodge #161 F & AM. He retired from General Electric. After his retirement he worked for Chism's Hardware, Tractor Supply, Simpsonville Hardware, Jewish Hospital in Shelbyville and as a substitute janitor for the Shelby Co. Public Schools.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rena McCord.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Pruitt of Shelbyville; his daughter, Myssi Corn (Scott) of Simpsonville; his sister, Pat Goldsmith; his son in law, Mark McCord, his grandchildren, Jeremy Toles, Marena McCord (Shemari); Rebecca Compton (Joey), Rachel McCord, Zac Goldsmith, Jonah Goldsmith; his brothers, Roy Pruitt, Kenny Pruitt and Bobby Pruitt.

Due to current COVID 19 requirements, the funeral service will be private.

Burial will be in Simpsonville Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Simpsonville Baptist Church.

