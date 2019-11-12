Jo Anna Wills Young, 88, of Bagdad died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clay Benton Young, Sr. and 3 sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Baxter (Jimmy) of Bagdad; her sons, Michael Young (Marcelia) of Bagdad; and Benton Young, Jr. of Bagdad.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Brad Jennings officiating. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of service. Burial will be in Bagdad Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Diabetes Association, Louisville KY Office, 161 St. Matthews Avenue, Suite 3, Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019