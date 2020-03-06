Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoCarol McGavic. View Sign Service Information Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel 235 Juneau Drive Louisville , KY 40243 (502)-245-0095 Send Flowers Obituary

JoCarol Lancaster McGavic, age 72 of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her family. JoCarol was a graduate of Spaulding University in Louisville, with a Masters Degree in Education, and a retired teacher after 27 years of service with Jefferson County Education. She was an animal advocate and fostered countless animals. JoCarol worked tirelessly with the Shelby County Humane Society and Operation CatSnip and was on their board of directors serving as Vice President. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Shelbyville. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe Lancaster and Jane Leitner; and her siblings, John Lancaster and Janet Wheeler.



JoCarol is survived by her loving husband of over 50 years, Ron McGavic; their children, Christine Sallie (Kelly), Dr. Ronald McGavic, Jr. (Sidney), and their adoptive son, Scott Dunn (Connie); brother, James Lancaster; and sisters, Jean Fitzpatrick and Jana Freeman; nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.



Visitation was held from 9:30 to 11:30 am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Shelbyville, 1516 Midland Trail in Shelbyville, KY., with a celebration of JoCarol's life at 11:30 am there. Entombment followed at Louisville Memorial Gardens West in Shively, KY.



