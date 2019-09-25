Joe Thomas Powell, 62, of Flatwoods died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Ashland.
He was a born in LaGrange.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Powell.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Donna Sue Bramblett Powell, Flatwoods; his mother, Juanita Devore McClellan (James) of Sulphur; his sisters, Hallie Jones (Jim) of Louisville; Lenagene Sandufur of Bardstown.
Funeral services were Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Nick Coleman officiating.
Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to , 250 East Liberty Street, Suite 710, Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Sept. 25, 2019